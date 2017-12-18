Tuesday Rain Chances

A fairly strong storm system will pass through the area Tuesday, bringing us decent rain chances for beneficial rainfall. The highest chances will located across the eastern counties where a half to one inch of rain may be possible. This system will leave mild air in it's wake for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs could be to or above 70 ahead of the well advertised Arctic front that arrives Thursday evening.

Temperatures will be much cold Friday with more surges of even colder air coming down around Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist