Lifelong Wichita Falls resident gets new home

A lifelong Wichita Falls resident will be spending Christmas in her brand new home thanks to the police department, local business owners, and volunteers.

Maxine Martin, the new homeowner, said she is thankful for everyone who took part in this. Brian Bohn, a Wichita Falls police officer, said her house was in bad conditions and needed to be rebuilt from the ground up.

The project began in May when the police department noticed her home was in a state of disrepair. The plumbing no longer worked, there were huge gaps in windows and doors, and the house was not level.

Officers spread the word and with the help of several local business owners, volunteers, and even the mayor, they were able to get it done for Martin just in time for Christmas.

"So many people are in need of help but it starts with one," Officer Bohn said. "Our hope is that other people see what we've done and they jump in and do things for other people around our community."

"I'm excited and emotional," Martin said. "I'm just shocked and it's amazing that all of the people are here and all the smiles I'm getting. I'm just too emotional, I'm just shocked."

Some of the local businesses that help include; Wilson Contracting, Harmon and Holcomb Homes, Texas Carpet Outlet, S & H Granite and much more. Before the house was presented to her, Martin was taken out to lunch and even got her hair done.

Officer Brian Bohn, said this is the first time the police department has helped provide a home to a Wichita Falls resident.

