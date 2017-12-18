HS Hoops scores and highlights: Dec. 18

Midwestern State overcame a 22-point with 13 1/2 minutes to play to beat Rollins (Fla.) 81-79 in the opening game of the Rollins Las Vegas Classic Monday afternoon at the Doolittle Community Center. "It took guts and a lot of effort to finish this comeback," MSU coach Nelson Haggerty said. "This is a young team that is learning how to win. We took a big step today, but will have to stay with it against another quality opponent tomorrow." Rollins shot li...

Midwestrn State woman's huddle as they take on ACU in a Exhibition game. / Source: KAUZ

Breanna Wright poured in 30 points to lead Abilene Christian to an 88-67 win over Midwestern State Saturday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The sophomore guard from Jarrell fired in seven of ACU's 16 3-pointers as the Wildcats connected at a 46-percent clip from the field and 43 percent from the arc. "They like to take a lot of 3s or drive it to the basket. There is nothing in between," MSU coach Noel Johnson said. "They were on fire today. We did a really good...