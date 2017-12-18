HS Hoops scores and highlights: Dec. 18 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Hoops scores and highlights: Dec. 18

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Connect
Christ Academy huddle during 39-16 win over Perrin Whitt./ Source: KAUZ Christ Academy huddle during 39-16 win over Perrin Whitt./ Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Non District 

Perrin Whitt        66
Christ Academy  49

#14 Hirschi  61 
Cedar Hill    49

Graham   60
Krum        74

Girls 

Non District

Perrin Whitt        16
Christ Academy  39

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • HS Hoops scores and highlights: Dec. 18

    HS Hoops scores and highlights: Dec. 18

    Monday, December 18 2017 10:41 PM EST2017-12-19 03:41:38 GMT
    Christ Academy huddle during 39-16 win over Perrin Whitt./ Source: KAUZChrist Academy huddle during 39-16 win over Perrin Whitt./ Source: KAUZ

    HS Hoops scores and highlights: Dec. 18

    HS Hoops scores and highlights: Dec. 18

  • MSU Men rallies from 22 back to beat Rollins

    MSU Men rallies from 22 back to beat Rollins

    Monday, December 18 2017 11:00 PM EST2017-12-19 04:00:45 GMT
    (Source: Midwestern State University)(Source: Midwestern State University)
    Midwestern State overcame a 22-point with 13 1/2 minutes to play to beat Rollins (Fla.) 81-79 in the opening game of the Rollins Las Vegas Classic Monday afternoon at the Doolittle Community Center. "It took guts and a lot of effort to finish this comeback," MSU coach Nelson Haggerty said. "This is a young team that is learning how to win. We took a big step today, but will have to stay with it against another quality opponent tomorrow." Rollins shot li...
    Midwestern State overcame a 22-point with 13 1/2 minutes to play to beat Rollins (Fla.) 81-79 in the opening game of the Rollins Las Vegas Classic Monday afternoon at the Doolittle Community Center. "It took guts and a lot of effort to finish this comeback," MSU coach Nelson Haggerty said. "This is a young team that is learning how to win. We took a big step today, but will have to stay with it against another quality opponent tomorrow." Rollins shot li...

  • Rydell, Diaz standout in exhibition loss at Abilene Christian

    Rydell, Diaz standout in exhibition loss at Abilene Christian

    Saturday, December 16 2017 6:03 PM EST2017-12-16 23:03:19 GMT
    Midwestrn State woman's huddle as they take on ACU in a Exhibition game. / Source: KAUZMidwestrn State woman's huddle as they take on ACU in a Exhibition game. / Source: KAUZ
    Breanna Wright poured in 30 points to lead Abilene Christian to an 88-67 win over Midwestern State Saturday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The sophomore guard from Jarrell fired in seven of ACU's 16 3-pointers as the Wildcats connected at a 46-percent clip from the field and 43 percent from the arc. "They like to take a lot of 3s or drive it to the basket. There is nothing in between," MSU coach Noel Johnson said. "They were on fire today. We did a really good...
    Breanna Wright poured in 30 points to lead Abilene Christian to an 88-67 win over Midwestern State Saturday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The sophomore guard from Jarrell fired in seven of ACU's 16 3-pointers as the Wildcats connected at a 46-percent clip from the field and 43 percent from the arc. "They like to take a lot of 3s or drive it to the basket. There is nothing in between," MSU coach Noel Johnson said. "They were on fire today. We did a really good...
    •   
Powered by Frankly