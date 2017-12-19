4-year-old tests positive for meth, mom arrested in Wichita Falls

A Wichita Falls woman is facing Child Endangerment charges after her 4-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamines.

According to official documents, Amber Woodall was arrested after Wichita County Child Protective Services contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department to report the positive drug test of the 4-year-old.

The CPS investigation began after they received reports that Woodall was using drugs in the presence of the child. A hair follicle test was done on the girl which lead to the positive result.

Woodall also reportedly tested positive during a hair follicle test. During a CPS related court appearance in early November, Woodall also reportedly admitted in open court to using drugs while in custody of the child.

Woodall was arrested and charged with felony Abandoning or Endangering a Child on December 16.

