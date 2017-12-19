Bobby Whiteley sworn in as Councilor At-Large

After months of campaigning, and a big runoff election win, Bobby Whiteley is officially the new City Councilor At-Large.

On Tuesday, Councilor Whiteley was sworn into Councilor Michael Smith's vacant seat. Smith had served over ten years on the council.

Councilor Whiteley said none of this would have been possible without the support he received from friends, family members and business associates.

He said the city's process isn't broken, but he wants to help make it better.

"I want to get educated on whats going on and be able to offer my point of view," Councilor Whiteley said. "Maybe bring a fresh idea."

Councilor Whiteley said Councilor Smith was the voice of reason on the council and said his shoes will be hard to fill because of what he's accomplished, but he said he will do his best.

His message to the community is that he's serving on the council to give back to his city and he encourages others to look at ways they can do the same.

