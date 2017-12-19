WF transfers land to Habitat for Humanity to build homes on

Habitat for Humanity now has more land to build homes for families in the future. On Tuesday, city councilors passed a resolution to transfer ownership of the land at 810 and 812 Dallas to the organization so they can continue to build homes for those who need them.

The city said Habitat for Humanity used to build an average of six homes a year in the Falls, but that number is now down to two to four due to stricter criteria.

The resolution was also passed by Wichita County Commissioners and the Wichita Falls I.S.D.

