WFPD serves high-risk warrant, 3 arrested

Wichita Falls police have taken three people into custody while serving a "high risk" warrant.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of 8th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

WFPD said the warrants were for theft charges and that narcotics could also have been involved but did not go into greater detail.

Residents in the area reported hearing shots being fired but police say the noise was from flashbangs being used during the arrests.

Stay with Newschannel 6 for the latest updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved.