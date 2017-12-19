Funds approved for downtown WF student housing

On Monday Newschannel 6 brought you a story about plans to renovate the old Crescent Hotel in downtown Wichita Falls into student housing.

On Tuesday city councilors agreed to spend $800,000 of 4B money on a fire suppression system for the building as long as the project is complete by July 1.

Deputy City Manager Jim Dockery said it's the biggest public-private partnership the 4B board has been a part of, but added they need residential construction in the central business district.

"People living downtown will provide enough mass of people to help protect the investments that a lot of the private developers have made," Dockery said.

The building's second through fifth floors will have 110 rooms, common areas, a weight room, and swimming pool.

Once complete, Owner Will Kelty will shift his attention to building 60 regular apartments on floors six through ten.

