Hook & Ladder Coffee gets funding for project

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

One downtown Wichita Falls business is getting help from the city before opening.

On Tuesday Wichita Falls City Council passed $16,000 of 4B money on 616 7th Street where Hook and Ladder Wine and Coffee Company will be located.

Owners Jon Reese and Bill Weske plan to open the business early in 2018. 

Hook and Ladder will brew coffee and have a small winery while distributing a majority of the coffee they make.

