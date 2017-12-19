WF sells parcels of land, hopes it helps clean up city - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF sells parcels of land, hopes it helps clean up city

By Alex Achten, Reporter
1406 N. 8th St. 1406 N. 8th St.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls has been working for months to sell run down and dilapidated properties. On Tuesday city council accepted bids that were made on 42 different pieces of land.

It's something that's done every year, but city leaders believe it's one way to clean up Wichita Falls and get the properties off their books.

For more on this story click here.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

