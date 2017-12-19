VIDEO: Surveillance camera catches porch pirates in the act

The Senate intelligence committee has asked for documents from former presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
A Wichita Falls homeowner is re-wrapping gifts after Wichita Falls Police Department returned some presents that police say porch pirates stole.
A Wilbarger County organization that helps fund 8 agencies is short $32,000 for their end of year campaign. This could mean budget cuts for those agencies if their goal of $120,000 is not met by December 31st.
It's not quite like tobacco companies warning about the dangers of smoking, but Facebook is acknowledging something many already know: Passively scrolling through social media can make you feel bad.
Wichita Falls has been working for months to sell run down and dilapidated properties.
