VIDEO: Surveillance camera catches porch pirates in the act

A Wichita Falls homeowner is re-wrapping gifts after WFPD returned some presents that police say porch pirates stole.

It was all caught on camera as the suspect walked up grabbed two packages then took off. Surveillance was used to help two Wichita County law enforcement agencies catch the suspects in just a few hours.

One of the suspects wore a bright Burkburnett High School sweater that alerted WFPD to call Burkburnett PD.

"It really makes you mad for somebody to steal something that's yours, that doesn't belong to them," Danny Daily said.

When Daily watched the surveillance video, he said he noticed something out of the ordinary.

"I noticed when the delivery man delivered the packages 20 minutes later (I) seen somebody pick them up and take off running so I called the police," Daily said.

One of them was a Christmas present for Daily's wife sent by her mother.

"It was nothing but a couple of weeks ago but I had told my stepson who is a police officer that I've never had anything stolen off my porch but if I do I will have a picture of them," Daily said.

The surveillance video of a man wearing a bright orange sweater helped WFPD track down the suspects. WFPD officers called BPD and the Burkburnett officers identified the tags of the car in the video to Ashton LaCoss.

WFPD officers said they detained LaCoss and his friends, Joshua Knox, Colin Criswell and Bethany Doyle, outside his home in Wichita Falls to search the car.

Inside the car, officers found something interesting, Daily's packages. The packages were located in LaCoss' rear passenger seat in plain view. Daily said he is happy his video could help return the packages and stop a crime spree in just a few hours.

"I'm glad they caught them quickly that way they're not out there getting somebody else's stuff," Daily said.

He also said his wife still doesn't know what her mom got her for Christmas. Police say LaCoss confessed to taking the packages. The suspects are now facing charges of theft.

