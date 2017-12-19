Dense Fog Advisory

Rain will gradually come to an end this evening with some patchy fog developing later tonight. However, low clouds and fog will be rather thick into the morning. Temperatures will be nice and mild both Wednesday and Thursday, but colder air arrives Friday. At the same time, a storm system will be crossing the area bringing light rain and possible some light ice Friday into early Saturday. At this time, major problems aren't anticipated, but we'll need to keep an eye on it.

The weather over the weekend into Christmas looks cold and mainly dry.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist