Fog, Clouds Linger Wednesday

Rain from yesterday lifted out of the area overnight. We're left with patchy dense fog and temperatures in the 50s. Fog and clouds will be slow to move out thanks to lack of winds. With limited sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will climb to near 60. Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day of the next seven with sunshine, strong south winds and highs in the low and mid 70s. A powerful cold front will blast into Texoma Thursday evening/ The result will be a cold Friday with gusty north winds and temperatures in the 30s all day. We may see a mix of rain, sleet and snow Friday afternoon and evening. No travel issues are expected. The Christmas eve weekend is forecast to be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 40s

The weather over the weekend into Christmas looks cold and mainly dry.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist