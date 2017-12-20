Latino film festival comes to Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Latino film festival comes to Wichita Falls

By Angie Lankford, Producer
(Source: Festival De Cine Latino Americano's Facebook page) (Source: Festival De Cine Latino Americano's Facebook page)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Films with some Latin flare are coming to the Falls just in time for Christmas weekend.

This Saturday's free event at the Stone Palace allows you to experience an incredible night of award-winning Latin-American films.

Noche de Cine Latino Americano is all part of the FDCLA film festival.

The idea to bring the films to Texoma came from former Wichitan, Gabriel Duran, who is now a film producer in Dallas.

His sister-in-law says Duran wants to raise awareness of Latino cinema and inspire future filmmakers.

"Independent films that only get shown at these festivals, and that's how they accumulate their accolades, and a lot of people think 'oh well.  I can just Youtube it or what not,' but they don't get shown on Youtube.  These are only shown at these film festivals all over America," said Alicia Duran.

The film fest kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday night at the Stone Palace at 1211 Indiana Avenue.

There will also be a Q & A segment with the event organizer and some of the actors during the festival.

