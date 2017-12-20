Amber Alert issued for Houston infant after mom's stabbing - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Amber Alert issued for Houston infant after mom's stabbing

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an infant girl in Houston who was reported missing after her mother was found fatally stabbed.

Houston police began searching for Shanally Flores after officers found her mother's body in her north Houston apartment around noon on Tuesday.

Police had initially believed the infant girl was with her father, Thomas Bernardez, who is considered by investigators as a possible suspect in the death of Shanally's mother.

However, late Tuesday, police said Bernardez and his car had been located in San Antonio but the infant girl was still missing.

Houston police say Bernardez has claimed that he was not involved in the murder.

Houston police did not immediately release the name of Shanally's mother.

