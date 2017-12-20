'Baby It's Cold Outside': Flirtatious duet or victim of #MeToo m - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

'Baby It's Cold Outside': Flirtatious duet or victim of #MeToo movement?

Source WOIO Source WOIO
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The song "Baby It's Cold Outside" floods the radio at this time each year, but some listeners feel the lyrics could be interpreted as sexual coercion, especially with the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The popular holiday song was written in 1944 and portrays a man listed as "wolf" who is attempting to convince a female guest, known as "mouse," that they should spend the evening together because of the winter weather.

Some believe that lines like "Say what's in this drink?" and "The answer is no" sound like the man is forcing the woman to stay with him.

Take a listen for yourself:

Critics argue the song is too insensitive in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement and countless unwanted sexual assaults reported.

Others say that the song's underlying meaning is overblown.

Click here for the lyrics.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Congress deals 2 blows to 'Obamacare'

    Congress deals 2 blows to 'Obamacare'

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 2:21 PM EST2017-12-20 19:21:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 4:54 PM EST2017-12-20 21:54:52 GMT

    Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.

    Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.

  • WF trash collection dates being adjusted for holidays

    WF trash collection dates being adjusted for holidays

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-12-20 20:18:16 GMT
    The Christmas holiday is causing some schedule changes for residents of Wichita Falls. Residents who normally have their trash collected on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday on Christmas and New Year's week. Normal Tuesday customers will be switched to Wednesday for those two weeks. Thursday and Friday collections will remain the same. There will be no organics reuse collection on Wednesday, December 27th or January 3rd.  The Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed ...
    The Christmas holiday is causing some schedule changes for residents of Wichita Falls. Residents who normally have their trash collected on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday on Christmas and New Year's week. Normal Tuesday customers will be switched to Wednesday for those two weeks. Thursday and Friday collections will remain the same. There will be no organics reuse collection on Wednesday, December 27th or January 3rd.  The Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed ...

  • Amber Alert issued for Houston infant after mom's stabbing

    Amber Alert issued for Houston infant after mom's stabbing

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:15 AM EST2017-12-20 16:15:44 GMT

    Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an infant girl in Houston who was reported missing after her mother was found fatally stabbed.

    Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an infant girl in Houston who was reported missing after her mother was found fatally stabbed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly