'Baby It's Cold Outside': Flirtatious duet or victim of #MeToo movement?

The song "Baby It's Cold Outside" floods the radio at this time each year, but some listeners feel the lyrics could be interpreted as sexual coercion, especially with the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The popular holiday song was written in 1944 and portrays a man listed as "wolf" who is attempting to convince a female guest, known as "mouse," that they should spend the evening together because of the winter weather.

Some believe that lines like "Say what's in this drink?" and "The answer is no" sound like the man is forcing the woman to stay with him.

Take a listen for yourself:

Critics argue the song is too insensitive in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement and countless unwanted sexual assaults reported.

In the newfound spirit of not molesting/sexually intimidating/creeping out women, let’s consider cooling it on Baby It’s Cold Outside this holiday season. — kaitlin olson (@KaitlinOlson) November 22, 2017

Its this time of year when the song "Baby Its Cold Outside" reminds us how creepy and rape-y it really is. — Rachel (@intrepidbookwrm) December 15, 2017

Others say that the song's underlying meaning is overblown.

I guess the people petitioning to get rid of "Baby Its Cold Outside" haven't heard a single rap song that's been released since like 2005. — Pimpadelphia (@pimpadelphia) December 14, 2017

