WF trash collection dates being adjusted for holidays

Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an infant girl in Houston who was reported missing after her mother was found fatally stabbed.
Films with some Latin flare are coming to the Falls just in time for Christmas weekend.
The Senate intelligence committee has asked for documents from former presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
