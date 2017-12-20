WF trash collection dates being adjusted for holidays

The Christmas holiday is causing some schedule changes for residents of Wichita Falls.

Residents who normally have their trash collected on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday on Christmas and New Year's week. Normal Tuesday customers will be switched to Wednesday for those two weeks. Thursday and Friday collections will remain the same.

There will be no organics reuse collection on Wednesday, December 27th or January 3rd. The Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed on Christmas day and re-open on Tuesday, December 26th.

City offices will also be closed on Christmas and New Year's Day.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 761-7977.

