Tracking Cold Air

Thursday looks like a nice warm day. Highs area wide should rise into the 70s. In fact, a few places could approach record highs. Don't be fooled. Old man winter shows late Thursday night into Friday with temperatures taking a nose dive. By Friday morning, temperatures in most places will be in the 30s. Some may even be near or below freezing. Clouds and moisture will be on the increase a stout weather maker quickly approaches from the west. This will bring some light rain or light freezing rain to some. It's very hard to say who will see what. It all depends on the temperature. Anything that does fall should be fairly light and shouldn't be a huge concern. We'll keep an eye on it. For now, most of Christmas weekend looks cold and dry. We may warm up a little early next week but more precipitation chances and cold air could head in around or before New Years.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist