Wichita County SO makes drug stop in Electra

The Wichita County Highway Interdiction team took a large amount of marijuana off the streets last Friday.

According to the WCSO, an Interdiction Deputy made a traffic stop in the 1200 block of North Bailey in Electra around 6 p.m. on Friday. Thirty pounds of "high grade" marijuana was found inside the vehicle driven 50-year-old Eduardo Manon Jr.

Manon was transported to the Wichita County Detention Center and was charged with Possession of Marijuana over five pounds under fifty pounds.

