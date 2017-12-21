Chance at light rain or freezing rain on Tuesday

Merry Christmas!! The weather has been cooperating this year and it actually feels like Christmas, last year we were seeing temperatures in the upper 70s on Christmas day. The cold weather will continue over the next few days and so will the clouds. Tonight, we'll be partly cloudy with temperatures falling to around freezing. Areas that see clearing could wake up to upper 20s in the morning. Clouds thicken back up tomorrow and showers will move in after lunch but there is a catch. Highs are only expected to be in the mid 30s tomorrow and with cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to rise. All that to say, we could see freezing rain in places Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. The good news is that precipitation will be light and we're not expecting big problems. Elevated surfaces and bridges/overpasses could see some ice build on them so keep that in mind on Tuesday. Power outages shouldn't be a concern. Be sure to keep checking the First Alert 6 weather app for the latest.

The rest of the week remains cold with highs in the 30s or 40s. Another round of light freezing rain is possible Wednesday night. By the weekend, 50s could return before another strong cold front will look to bring in even colder air than what we're seeing now. A light wintry mix is also possible for the weekend but not guaranteed. Stay warm and drive safe this week!

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist