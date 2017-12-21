Christmas Forecast

Santa Claus is coming to town! The countdown is on. Santa takes off from the North Pole tonight and will make his way across the globe before he lands at your home just in time for you to have gifts on Christmas morning. Tonight there is a cold front moving into Texoma. Temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the day. We will see highs in the 40s. Winds will be gusty overnight and early Sunday morning. Wind speeds will be 20-30 mph out of the North. On Christmas day we will wake up cold with lows in the 20s. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with the return of southerly winds.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist