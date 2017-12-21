Clouds and Freezing Cold, Tuesday

Again we're waking up to frigid temperatures in Texoma. Temperatures will be in the teens through 9am. We'll be no warmer than 20 degrees by noon. Unlike yesterday's abundant sunshine, we expect clouds to linger through the midday hours. Highs today will be in the mid 20s. Around late morning Wednesday, temperatures will rise above freezing for the first time since before sunrise Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 40s both Wednesday and Thursday. Relatively speaking, the coming weekend looks warm. We could see highs in the 60s by Sunday. In our current seven day forecast, there are no significant chances of precipitation.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist