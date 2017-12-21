Cold front is here! Ice on bridges and overpasses possible today

The cold front has arrived and you can tell. Not only are temperatures now below freezing over the majority of the area, wind chills are in the teens as winds gust to near 30 mph. Colder and colder air will continue to arrive this weekend. Still the possibility of freezing fog or freezing drizzle this morning and afternoon. Icy roads already being reported in Oklahoma City along with accidents.

Saturday: Temperatures near freezing after sunrise and clouds move back in. Freezing drizzle/flurries possible all day long. Some slick spots on roads to be expected. Windy with winds out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusts near 30 mph.

Saturday night: Freezing drizzle and snow showers possible all night into Sunday morning. Wind chills in the teens possible.

Sunday: Snow showers possible before noon then precipitation comes to an end. A dusting of snow is possible, can't rule out some areas getting near an inch but not expecting that area wide. Windy during the day and overnight with air temperatures near the single digits and wind chills between 0° and -5°.

We'll likely stay below freezing until Wednesday morning, this will be a long freeze. Stay warm!

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist