Freezing drizzle possible again this morning

Freezing drizzle is possible again this morning as southerly air with more moisture moves into the region. Impact should be minimal but could make bridges and overpasses a little icy. The good news is high temperatures today should get out of the 30s. We are looking at highs in the lower to mid 40s thanks to those same southerly winds. We will likely see a little bit more sunshine this afternoon also. Partly cloudy skies overnight and calm winds will allow our temperature to drop into the upper 20s tonight. Friday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will near 50 degrees with breezy south winds 10-20 mph. Saturday morning the first round of cold air arrives behind the cold front. There's a slight chance for wintry precip Saturday and Sunday. Be on the lookout for more details on the First Alert 6 Weather App.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist