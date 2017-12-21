Freezing drizzle possible through midnight

Temperatures will continue to drop this evening so if you're not below freezing yet, you will be later tonight. Drizzle will continue off and on throughout the rest of the day and will freeze in places below freezing. Overpasses and bridges remain the biggest concern and still not expecting large scale issues like downed power lines or trees. As temperatures continue to cool throughout the evening, a few places could see snow flurries. No accumulation is expected. Drizzle will come to an end but the cold won't. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s by sunrise Wednesday morning and wind chills will be in the teens! Be sure to bundle up! Highs in the 40s return for Thursday and Friday before our next blast of colder air arrives. A few rain showers followed by a light wintry mix will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. No accumulations or problems expected at this time. Sunday through Tuesday look very cold with dangerous overnight lows and wind chills.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist