Freezing drizzle possible today

We are waking up cold with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning. This isn't terrible, however temperatures will not warm much during the day. High temperatures will not make it out of the 30s. Winds will be calm out of the NE. Skies mostly cloudy and a chance for drizzle and light rain. With these cold temperatures freezing drizzle will be possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in affect for the Texas Counties of Clay, Wichita, Archer, Wilbarger, Baylor, Hardeman, Foard, and Knox. The Oklahoma Counties include, Cotton, Harmon, Jackson, and Tillman. Areas of freezing drizzle will be possible from 8 a.m. this morning until midnight. The main concern will be on bridges and overpasses. Please drive with caution. Remember to leave extra space between you and the car in front of you. Give yourself extra time and drive a little slower, especially on elevated surfaces. Rain looks less likely on Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will still be cold in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday before our next big cold front pushes south. Highs will only be in the 30s on Sunday and possibly the 20s on Monday. Talk about starting the new year off cold!

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist