It is still very cold outside. It is 31 degrees in Wichita Falls at noon. Winds are still gusty out of the north and wind chills are in the lower 20s. An area of light rain is moving across Texoma. No major ice accumulations are expected, but this will cause bridges and overpasses to be extra slippery. Please if you have to, drive with caution, slow down, and leave extra space between you and the car in front of you. The Oklahoma City Metro area is under a Winter Weather Advisory along with Comanche, Stephens and Cotton Counties. Freezing rain is the biggest concern. A few snow flurries are possible. Accumulation won't be much. A dusting to an inch is expected in these counties. Wichita Falls will be lucky to see flurries.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist