More ice and snow possible this evening and overnight. Cold is still the main story!

Things are still okay in the area with not much freezing on roadways reported. We've gotten a few reports of a thin glaze of ice on elevated surfaces and some flurries but drier air has moved in keeping drizzle and fog to a minimum. That's expected to change tonight as the atmosphere get a a reinforcing shot of moisture, at least that's the current thinking. Ice more likely at this point with just some flurries of snow and maybe a dusting possible in areas west of Wichita Falls and Lawton by Sunday afternoon. Removed the possibility of an isolated area of an inch of snow from the forecast thanks to limited atmospheric moisture. Be careful on roadways in the morning.

Saturday: Freezing drizzle/flurries possible all day long. Freezing fog and drizzle pick back up after sunset. Some slick spots on roads to be expected. Windy with winds out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusts near 30 mph.

Saturday night: Freezing drizzle and snow showers possible all night into Sunday morning. Wind chills in the teens possible.

Sunday: Snow showers possible before noon then precipitation comes to an end. Flurries to a dusting of snow is possible. Windy during the day and overnight with air temperatures near the single digits and wind chills between 0° and -5°.

We'll likely stay below freezing until Wednesday morning, this will be a long freeze. Stay warm!

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist