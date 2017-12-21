Prepare now for dangerously cold air and slick roads

Well the weekend is here and our weather gets a little crazier over the next week. The biggest concern is still the dangerously cold air moving in late Sunday but also some ice and snow possible through Sunday morning. Make plans to protect your pipes, pets, and people around you. Here's a time line of what to expect:

Tonight: Cold front arrives after midnight, temperatures drop quick. Saturday's high will likely occur right after midnight.

Saturday: Temperatures near freezing after sunrise and clouds move back in. Freezing drizzle/flurries possible all day long. Some slick spots on roads to be expected. Windy with winds out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusts near 30 mph.

Saturday night: Freezing drizzle and snow showers possible all night into Sunday morning. Wind chills in the teens possible.

Sunday: Snow showers possible before noon then precipitation comes to an end. A dusting of snow is possible, can't rule out some areas getting near an inch but not expecting that area wide. Very cold Sunday night with air temperature near the single digits and wind chills between 0° and -5°.

We'll likely stay below freezing until Wednesday morning, this will be a long freeze. Stay warm!

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist