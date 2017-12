The skies are clearing just in time for the arrival of Santa Claus. Temperatures are going to be very cold tonight. We will see lows in the lower 20. Winds will be calm, but a few areas could see wind chills in the teens. It's still going to be cold as you wake up Christmas morning. We will be in the 40s buy lunch and see a high in the mid 40s. Tuesday morning will start out around freezing and we will see the return of moisture into the region. Tuesday through Thursday we will have to watch for the possibility of freezing drizzle overnight and early morning. The next cold blast looks to come this weekend.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist