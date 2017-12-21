Temps Finally Climb Above Freezing

It will be around eleven o'clock this morning when temperatures will rise above freezing for the first time since before sunrise Saturday morning. High temperatures were in the mid 20s Sunday, Monday and yesterday. Today's highs will be some twenty degrees warmer under sunny skies. By the way, the average high temperature for this week in January is 53 degrees. Sunny skies are a big part of the forecast to finish the work week. We're expecting relatively warm temperatures for the first weekend of the new year. Strong southwest winds could drive temperatures to the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist