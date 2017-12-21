"Warmer" the next couple of days but even colder air is coming

It'll be cold again tonight but not as bad as last night and this morning. While the air temperatures will be about the same (mid 20s), the winds will be very light tonight and wind chills won't be an issue. Good news though, the next couple of days we'll see more sun and higher temperatures. Highs will make it to the 40s tomorrow and 50s on Friday. The bad news is that more cold air is coming. A cold front will move through late Friday and temperatures will drop. Highs aren't expected to be above freezing Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Overnight lows and wind chills will be dangerously cold. Make preparations now to protect your pipes and pets. A light wintry mix will be also be possible throughout the weekend. No major issues are expected.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist