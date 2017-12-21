Warmest day for the next 7 days

As of 4 a.m. this morning temperatures are above freezing. There is some fog and drizzle in the area, there may be patchy places of low visibility. We will have to watch temperatures closely once again this morning to see if we get any freezing. It's a good idea to still drive with caution over bridges and overpasses. Today will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast 10-15 mph. Tonight the cold front arrives. Strong northerly winds return 15-25 mph. Temperatures will drop steadily all day Saturday staying the 30s and upper 20s. A wintry mix of precipitation will be possible. From there temperatures will continue to drop Sunday with a low of 11 degrees by Monday morning. Keep in mind temperatures will be brutal on New Years Eve. Wind chills will be near 0. Today will likely be the last day we see temperatures above freezing until possibly next Wednesday. I hope you are ready for Winter because it's here so dress in layers and spend plenty of time indoors with the heater on.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist