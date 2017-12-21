Wind chills below zero Monday morning!

Still seeing some ice and snow on roadways though we did see snow disappear via sublimation. Drive cautious tonight and look for slick spots. If you don't have to go out, stay indoors and stay warm as wind chills will drop below 0°F. Actual air temperature will bottom out near 9 degrees tonight. We don't rise above freezing until Wednesday morning. Protect your pipes, pets, and people around you. Stay warm and safe! See you tonight at 11 PM on Newschannel 6.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist