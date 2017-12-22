'ElectriCritters' closed due to weather on Friday

River Bend Nature Center's ElectrCritters will not be open tonight due to the weather. (Source River Bend Nature Center Facebook)

River Bend Nature Center will not be opening their "ElectriCritters" lighted display tonight due to weather conditions, according to their Facebook page.

The 60,000-light display is scheduled to be open tomorrow for the last night of the annual attraction. That will be your last chance to see Santa and Mrs. Claus for this year.

Cost is $5 to visit the display. Proceeds help fund education programs throughout the community.

