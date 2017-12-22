Light Snow For Some - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Light Snow For Some

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Cold air aloft will produce an area of light rain and snow this evening, mainly across northwest Texas into southwestern Oklahoma. Light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible. Any and all precipitation will end around or after midnight with clear skies toward morning. Saturday looks like a nice day as highs get closer to 50. Another surge of cold air arrives for Christmas Eve into at least part of Christmas Day. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

