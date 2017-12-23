Santa visits WF before returning to North Pole

Old Saint Nick made one more trip from the North Pole to visit the boys and girls at Frank and Joe's Coffee House Saturday morning.

The kiddos gave their last-minute wishes to the jolly man in red and parents got some pictures, before he goes back to the North Pole to load up his sleigh for the big night.

"Santa Claus gets here with his sleigh and 8 tiny reindeer," said Cason Edwards. "I'm excited about Santa."

Frank and Joe's is also making sure our four-legged friends pets have a good Christmas.

They were taking money to donate to the Humane Society.

