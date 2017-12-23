Nocona business hopes to be in new building by the new year

A business in Nocona hopes to be in their new building by the New Year.

Nocona ball glove is moving to the old boot factory after Christmas.

The company will be in the same building as the boot factory and the new Nocona brewery.

The owner of the building said his move is a big accomplishment.

"They buy into the vision of us businesses helping give back to the community," said Craig Carter. "They wanted to be apart of it so that is what started conversations talking about how we could make sure they had the best factory they have ever had and we've made it into anything great."

Carter says the ball glove company will bring about 40 jobs to his building.

