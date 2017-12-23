Nocona business hopes to be in new building by the new year

Fire hits a shopping mall in southern Philippine city of Davao and official say some two dozen employees may have been trapped inside.
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.
One of the deadliest storms to hit the Philippines this year has blown out of the country's south after unleashing flash floods and landslides that reportedly left more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.
Update: The suspect in the double homicide has been identified as 37 year old Daniel Eric Roof. He is currently in the Wichita County Jail charged with two counts of capital murder.
