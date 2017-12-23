Holiday hours for WF stores - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Holiday hours for WF stores

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
(Source:RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Some Wichita Falls stores have special holiday hours for the holidays.

Academy Sports and Outdoors:

Saturday-Closes at Midnight

Christmas Eve-7 a.m to 6 p.m

Christmas-Closed

Kohls: 

Saturday-Open 24 hours

Christmas Eve-12 p.m to 6 p.m

Christmas-Closed

J.C. Penny:

Saturday-Closes at Midnight

Christmas Eve-7 a.m to 6 p.m

Christmas-Closed

Dillards:

Saturday-Closes at 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve-8 a.m to 6 p.m

Christmas-Closed

Old Navy:

Saturday-Closes at Midnight

Christmas Eve-7 a.m to 7 p.m

Christmas-Closed

Burlington Coat Factory:

Saturday-Closes at Midnight

Christmas Eve-7 a.m to 9 a.m

Christmas-Closed

Target:

Saturday-Closes at Midnight

Christmas Eve-7 a.m to 10 p.m

Christmas-Closed

Toys R Us:

Saturday-Open 24 hours

Christmas Eve-12 a.m to 9 p.m

Christmas-Closed

