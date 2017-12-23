Latin American's featured in downtown WF film festival

Films from around the world are being shown Saturday in downtown Wichita Falls.

Noche De See-Nay Latino, a Latin American film festival, is being held at the Stone Palace. The festival features films where either the directors, lead characters, or story lines feature Latin Americans.

Gabriel Duran is the founder of the festival and a former Wichitan. His goal is to inspire future filmmakers in Texoma.

"I see a lot of artistics going on downtown," he said. "I felt like it was time to bring a film festival to Wichita Falls. We've been doing it for two years now in Dallas and coming from Wichita Falls, I've been going on back and forth and I was like you know what they're doing an arts thing. Why have a film festival? Why not?"

"The interesting thing about this film festival is that you get to see films from all over the world." said Vincente Moctezuma. "Films that you will never see on the internet, theater. You get to see the art of making films from film makers all over the world."

The event continues until 9 p.m Saturday. Directors and actors starring in some of the films will be there for Q&A segments. If you can't make it out Saturday, a new batch of films will be shown at their Denton film festival in February.

