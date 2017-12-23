Update: WC deputies investigating double murder

Wichita County deputies have identified the suspect in Saturday's double murder investigation as 37-year-old Daniel Eric Roof.

He is charged with two counts of capital murder.

Sheriff David Duke said around 3:45 p.m. they got a call from a man saying he shot two people.

When deputies arrived at a house in the 4500 block of Mourning Dove Lane they found Roof waiting for them on the front porch.

He was arrested on the scene.

Inside the home deputies found a man and a woman believed to be in their late 60s, sitting in recliners with gunshot wounds to the head.

Sheriff Duke said the victims are Roof's dad and stepmother.

No motive is known at this time.

