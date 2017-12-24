Faith Mission and Faith Refuge will hold Christmas Eve services

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.
Fire hits a shopping mall in southern Philippine city of Davao and official say some two dozen employees may have been trapped inside.
One of the deadliest storms to hit the Philippines this year has blown out of the country's south after unleashing flash floods and landslides that reportedly left more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
