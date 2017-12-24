Faith Mission and Faith Refuge will hold Christmas Eve services

Christmas is supposed one of the happiest times of the year, but Steve Sparks said it is not that way for everyone.

"I had a client tell me that being homeless is like having the worst day of your life, every day," said Sparks, CEO of Faith Mission and Faith Refuge Shelters in Wichita Falls.

Sparks wanted to bring joy to the people at both shelters.

That is when he got the idea to do something he remembers most.

"One of the most special services I remember growing up was going to church on Christmas Eve and having a candlelight service and just remembering the real reason for Christmas."

Last year was the first time for the service and the shelters saw a big crowd.

"So many of our guests told us it was the most special thing they've seen in a long time," said Sparks.

A service, followed by a dinner, and gifts for the children, Sparks wants Christmas to be a joyous time for everyone.

"The holidays are one of those times where we want it to be special," said Sparks. "It really just does my heart good to be able to do some special things for them."

Sparks hopes that this Christmas, people will remember why they celebrate.

"This time represents God's gift to us and his son Jesus Christ and what better time to make it special than on Jesus' birthday."

There will be two separate Christmas Eve services.

The first one will be at Faith Refuge womens shelter Sunday on Hatton road at 6 p.m. with a dinner to follow.

The second at the mens shelter on Travis St. at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be Christmas services and dinner Monday starting at noon at both locations.

