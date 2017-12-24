Texas man critically injured in New Mexico in big-rigs crash

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (AP) - A semi-truck driver from Texas remains hospitalized after two big-rig trucks collided head-on in New Mexico's Bernalillo County.

New Mexico State Police say 60-year-old John Paul Oneal of Foley, Alabama was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Friday night on Interstate 40.

State Police say Oneal was a passenger in the freightliner driven by 52-year-old Jeffrey Gotreaux of Beaumont, Texas.

Gotreaux is being treated for critical injuries, but officials at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque didn't immediately provide a condition update Sunday.

State Police say the semi-trucks were traveling in opposite directions on Interstate 40 about 80 miles (128 kilometers) west of Albuquerque when the crash occurred.

The driver and passenger of the big rig that caused the crash had non-life threatening injuries and weren't identified.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.