Have you been to Lake Wichita Park lately?

You might notice something unusual if you look up high.

A group of three men set up a big Christmas tree on top of the dirt hill overnight as a way to spread some holiday cheer in Wichita Falls.

The group would like to stay anonymous but said they hope the tree has a positive impact on people this holiday season.

"It's just amazing," Dusita Sehmidt, a visitor said. "I don't know who did it but they did a good job."

Russel Shields and his family were also caught by surprise Sunday afternoon when they visited the park to take pictures.

"I thought it was great that someone took the time to do that and spread holiday cheer through Wichita Falls. It's a great idea," Shields said.

The group said it was a bit challenging to take the tree up there and the hardest part was getting it to stand up straight on the hill.

They plan to take the tree down right after Christmas, so if you haven't seen it yet, make sure you check it out before it's gone.

