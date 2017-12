Cold temperatures are not stopping families from enjoying a 45-minute long carriage ride on Christmas Eve.

Riders got to relax and check out some dazzling Christmas lights throughout the Country Club neighborhood.

Manny De Leon, a first-time rider, said he enjoys looking at Christmas lights every year with his family and this year they decided to try something different.

"We've been here for about four or five years now and we see the beautiful lights all the time," De Leon said.

"This year has just been awesome," David Wright, PTL Carriages owner said. "In the past week we've been sold out every night and we've had no complaints. It's just a fun time and it's an experience you won't get anywhere else."

PTL Carriages has four carriages and it's the only horse-drawn carriages in the area.

If you want to catch a ride and enjoy all the Christmas lights Tuesday will be the last day.

You can call (940)-636-4404 to make a reservation.

