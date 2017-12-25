VIDEO: Daughter's Christmas surprise for mom goes viral

A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.

In the video, a U.S. Navy sailor surprises her mom by hiding behind her while she opens her present - a mirror. The touching moment was caught on video and her mother's reaction to seeing her in the mirror resonated with Twitter users, who have liked and retweeted the post thousands of times.

Twitter user @cheeyannahh posted the video on Christmas Eve. Since then, it has received more than 162,000 retweets and more than 517,000 likes.

KLTV has reached out to the family for comment.

Suprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present ???? pic.twitter.com/goY4Cf4vjp — ch?y$ (@cheeyannahh) December 25, 2017

