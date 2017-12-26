DPS: Drugs disguised as presents in Panhandle traffic stop

Some alleged drug traffickers are accused of trying to disguise their loot as Christmas presents.

On Thursday, December 21, DPS troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. A DPS canine was called to the scene and alerted the troopers to narcotics in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana were found inside boxes wrapped as Christmas presents.

The total weight was 70 pounds and officials said the marijuana was worth $424,000. The driver and passenger, from Montana and New York, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Both were booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials said the marijuana was being transported from California to New York.

