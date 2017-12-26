Practice safety with your sparklers this New Year's

Fireworks are back on sale in the state of Texas for New Year's Eve.

Russell's Fireworks opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday ready for business. Although everyone finds fireworks very entertaining, the owner said they always remind their customers about safety.

Another thing customers should keep in mind, according to the WFFD, are the counties that are still under a burn ban.

In addition to that he says, fireworks are not permitted in Wichita Falls, but fires caused by fireworks are still very common in the falls.

