AAA Texas offering Tipsy Tow for New Year's Eve

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, law enforcement is reminding people to plan a sober ride home.

AAA Texas is offering a free community service called Tipsy Tow from 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, to 6 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home up to ten miles.

For rides more than ten miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor. You do not have to be an AAA members to use the Tipsy Tow service.

The following situations do not qualify for a Tipsy Tow:

· A request to tow an inoperable vehicle.

· A request to tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other location other than the driver's home or hotel where they are a registered guest.

· A request to start a vehicle, change a flat tire or deliver gas.

· A request for a "taxi" service or to transport anyone other than the driver of the vehicle.

