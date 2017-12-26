Electra PD unit hit while working accident on 287

Accidents across Texoma have continued to happen as some precipitation continue to fall causing roadways to become slick.

The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department posted on their page a picture of the aftermath of one wreck.

The First Alert Weather Team says as the night progresses the road conditions in North Texas could continue to get worse. Residents should take extra precautions if they have to travel on the roadways tonight.

Download the First Alert 6 Weather App to keep up with the latest information and road conditions.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved.